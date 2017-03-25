9pm Sunday, BBC2
Two and a half million Brits used to holiday there every year, but last summer the hotels on the Aegean coast were empty. Turkey is a country in turmoil: a failed military coup, terror attacks, more journalists in jail than Iran and China and an influx of three million Syrian refugees.
In this fascinating two-parter, Simon Reeve takes the pulse of a deeply divided nation. He talks to staunch supporters of the increasingly authoritarian President Erdogan, a businessman reaping the rewards of the building boom, worried hoteliers and Syrian refugees. Astonishingly, he also meets a people-smuggler who is now smuggling refugees back from Germany and Greece because they'd rather live in Turkey.
Brave
3:45pm Saturday, BBC1
Pixar's 13th full-length film is the studio's first to feature a female as its central character, and a memorable creation she is, too. Merida (voiced by Kelly Macdonald) is a Scottish princess whose head of unruly red hair conveys her fiery spirit: this is a young woman who prefers horse riding and archery to the restrictive life of the court.
When Merida learns that her mother (Emma Thompson) plans for her to marry to preserve peace in the kingdom, the princess takes off. But this being a fairy tale, she winds up in a forest, where she meets a witch and begs for a spell that will change her mother's mind. Bad idea.
In terms of story Brave seems rather old-fashioned alongside Pixar films such as Up and WALL-E, but there is still plenty to admire. It looks stunning: from the re-creation of the Scottish countryside to Merida's live-wire hair, the film is a technical marvel. Also, while Merida matures during the film, hers is not the predictable romantic fate of spirited princesses past. That said, Brave serves up some lazy clichès in its depiction of the kingdom's menfolk and while the film is very entertaining, it lacks the audacious spirit of the studio's earlier offerings.
Motherland
BBC Store
Sharon Horgan's acerbic gem of a comedy piloted last year starring Anna Maxwell-Martin and Diane Morgan as two mums in chaos. They are surrounded by Alpha Mums: competitive, cross, and just plain crazy. Painfully funny stuff and thankfully commissioned for more episodes.