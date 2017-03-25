It’s getting serious now: tonight The Voice UK reaches the semi-finals where even more contestants will be voted out of the competition. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s action…

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The Voice UK airs Saturday 25 March at 8:30pm on ITV.

Which performers are still in the competition?

There are still eight performers left...

Mo Adeniran (Team J-Hud), Jason Jones (Team Will), Into the Ark (Team Tom) and Truly Scrumptious Ford (Team Gavin), Michelle John (Team Will), Craig Ward (Team Tom), Max Vickers (Team Gavin) and Jamie Miller (Team J-Hud)

What can I expect from tonight’s show?

As the contestants prepare for battle in this semi-final, the powers that be at Voice HQ are already on the hunt for next year’s bunch of Next Big Things. Yup, we’ve not even reached the end of the series and ITV’s already eager to line up another set of lyrical lambs for the Saturday-night slaughter.



2017’s winner still needs to be found, though, so this year’s remaining eight singers face the music and the public vote, under the watchful eye of the now virtually powerless coaches Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale. They’re vying for a spot in the final, when The Voice will hopefully produce its first memorable and moderately successful winner.