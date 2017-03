Casualty, which won best drama at the National Television Awards this year, follows the lives of the staff at Holby General's emergency room (as if you didn't know that). The long-running series hardly stops for a break but it does move around a little bit in the schedules, which is where we come in...

What time is Casualty on this week?

The next episode of Casualty is on Saturday 25th March at 8:25pm on BBC1.

What's happening?

Robyn is worried about her prematurely born daughter...

