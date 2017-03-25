Truly Scrumptious Ford

Age: 22

Twitter: @TrulyFordMusic



Team: Team Gavin

Best moment: When Truly revealed that yes, that was her actual name, to The Voice coaches in her Blind Audition. will.i.am was left pretty shocked by her unusual moniker and said: "If I would have known your name and you didn't sing, I would have turned!"

Bio: Before she entered The Voice, Truly was working as a waitress. And although she's not in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Truly's mum did name her after the movie's character. When she was born in 1994, her mum Nicky Ford even featured alongside her baby daughter in The Sun as she spoke about why she named her Truly Scrumptious.

At the time, Nicky said: “When I spelled out Truly to the registrar I got a very odd look. I was so embarrassed that my husband had to say the rest.”

Her Knockout performance: