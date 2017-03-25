The next morning, Barbara asks if Sister Evangelina will assist at Tripti Valluck’s labour. The Indian family live in a poorly maintained block, with a broken toilet, an outside tap and fleas. She agrees to come along and do the “donkey work" and while Barbara helps deliver the baby, Evangelina sets about cleaning the flat.
Going to fill up a bucket with water, she hears Tripti’s baby’s first cries and is visibly moved. Later, Barb asks if she’ll bathe the baby girl and Evangelina reluctantly agrees. But she manages with her left hand just fine, washing and holding the little girl – and clearly enjoying being around newborns again.
Barbara and Sister Evangelina return to Nonnatus, happy and tired. Evangelina settles into her chair by the fire while Barbara covers her in a blanket and goes off to fix them both a cup of tea.