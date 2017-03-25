In Poplar, women are queueing round the block for the new contraceptive pill. It's an exciting time, but Doctor Turner's spirits are dampened. "Unmarried women can't be referred for oral contraception. It isn't what we hoped for," he frowns. "No, but it's a start," replies Shelagh.

And, the pill aside, there are still babies and pregnant mothers who need their attention. Rhoda Mullocks is back with little Susan for a check-up. She's happy and growing bigger by the day, but her mum is struggling and can't sleep. Turner prescribes a mild sedative, Distaval, to help her. "If I can't fix her, I've got to fix myself," says Rhoda.