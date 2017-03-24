Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne

New season, new cars, new champion? Last year's winner Nico Rosberg retired from F1 at the end of last season, leaving Lewis Hamilton the clear number one driver in the Mercedes team. Valtteri Bottas his new teammate, but surely the road is open for the Brit to take another title?

Find out where to watch the opening race of the 2017 live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 25th March

Coverage is live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports 1 from 5am (Start-time 6am). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 1pm.

Race day: Sunday 26th March

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports 1 from 5.30am (race starts at 6am). Highlights are on Channel 4 from 2pm.

Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 5am on Sunday.

Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule