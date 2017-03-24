What time is Line of Duty series three on TV?

This week the BBC are broadcasting all six episodes of the corrupt cop drama that originally aired last year. Just a warning: they’re on very late this time around.

Episode 1 is on Sunday 12am - 1am BBC1

Episode 2 is on one hour after episode 1: Sunday 1am - 2am BBC1

Episode 3 is on Tuesday 12:15am - 1:15am BBC1

Episode 4 is on Tuesday 1:15am - 2:15am BBC1

Episode 5 is on Wednesday 1am - 2am BBC1

Episode 6 is on Thursday 12.45am - 2:15am BBC1

Will Line of Duty be on iPlayer afterwards?

Yes, shortly after the show airs on TV.

What is series three of Line of Duty about?

The plot centres on Danny Waldron (Daniel Mays), a police sergeant who's soon caught up in the activities of anti-corruption force AC-12.



Where can I watch series one and two?

The first two series are currently available on Netflix (which is a lot cheaper than buying the box sets on BBC Store).

When does series 4 start?

We don't have an air date for series four of Line of Duty just yet... but with the drama already being trailed, we expect one imminently. Last year's run began airing at the end of March so – were series four to follow suit – we expect it to land on our screens in the coming weeks.

Traditionally a BBC2 drama, the new series has been promoted to BBC1.

What is the new series about?

Like all previous runs, new episodes mean a brand new case of corruption for AC-12 to investigate. This time they find themselves on the tail of DCI Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton), the senior investigator on a career-defining case – Operation Trapdoor. Is her work above board? Or will she do whatever it takes to frame a suspect, whether he's guilty or not?

