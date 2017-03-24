The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV1…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

Episode 3 is on ITV1 9pm Friday 24th March.

What can I expect from the episode?

It’s the best instalment yet of the buddy cop-show as stick-in-the-mud Murtaugh and death-wish Riggs have their first serious falling-out. It comes about because Murtaugh’s teenage son gets himself into a tight spot and Riggs reluctantly helps him out… without telling his dad. That leads to a confrontation where Murtaugh touches on Riggs’s sorest nerve and says the unsayable: “You have nothing to love in this world – but yourself.”



This sudden shaft of real, raw drama comes in the context of a solid burglary case that manages to work in some social commentary on how hard it is for young black men in rough neighbourhoods to avoid crime – not as clunking as it sounds. And there’s room for a spot of slapstick, of course. Look out for the fight scene where our partners try to apprehend an absolutely colossal suspect in a gym shower-room. It goes swimmingly.

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover's senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: "I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.