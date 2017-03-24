1997 was a big year for Britain. Tony Blair became Prime Minister, Katrina and The Waves won the Eurovision Song Contest and Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone first hit bookshelves.

But something else happened that year, on 31st March to be precise. From over the hills and far away, four curious creatures first came out to play.

Their names were Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, and within months of their arrival on our TV screens they’d become the nation’s must-have Christmas toy and one hit wonders thanks to their number one single, Teletubbies say Eh-Oh!.

The song almost beat the Spice Girls to the Christmas number one, but girl power proved just Too Much for the Teletubbies to battle with.

Twenty years later they remain a rather important part of British pop culture history but which of the fab four was the best?

Was it Tinky Winky and his magical red handbag? Or Dipsy and his antenna? What about Laa-Laa and her big orange ball? Or maybe soft-spoken Po and her bubble blowing headpiece?

Cast your vote – and may the best Teletubby win!