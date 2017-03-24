In the last few months we have been treated to the occasional, enigmatic, baffling teaser trailer for the Twin Peaks reboot – but now that the new series is only a couple of months away, we can see behind the scenes videos of the actual cast talking about the actual show.
The cast and creators of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks have reunited for a photo shoot ahead of the third series, which comes after a 16-year hiatus.
See the Entertainment Weekly cover and watch videos below of the show’s stars Kyle MacLachlan (Agent Cooper), Shery Lee (Laura Palmer) and James Marshall (James Hurley) talking about their involvement in the cult crime drama.
And for the full 39-minute video about Twin Peaks, featuring actor interviews, click here.
Twin Peaks airs Monday 22 May 2am on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, the same time as the US premiere, and repeats Tuesday 23 May 9pm