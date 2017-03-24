The terrifying brutality of The Handmaid's Tale is made clear in a brand-new trailer, starring Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss as red-cloaked handmaid Offred and Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel as Ofglen.

Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel narrates life in a dystopian, totalitarian future. The story is set in the republic of Gilead (formerly the USA), where women's rights have been suddenly taken away – and fertile "handmaids" are forced to bear children for men from the upper echelons of the regime and their barren wives.

The part of Offred's college friend Moira is played by Orange is the New Black star Samira Wiley, who looks set to channel this character's troublemaking streak and dark sense of humour.

The trailer also introduces us to Joseph Fiennes as The Commander (the man who's meant to be knocking up Offred), and Yvonne Strahovski as his wife. Then there's OT Fagbenle as Offred's pre-Gilead husband, and Max Minghella as The Commander's driver Nick.

The Handmaid's Tale will be released in the US on Hulu on 26th April 2017