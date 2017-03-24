The impossible has happened: Piers Morgan has been silenced for 24 hours. Even better, the outspoken Arsenal fan has been forced to wear a Spurs shirt.
In aid of Comic Relief, the Good Morning Britain host agreed to “stop tweeting, writing, broadcasting and just generally running off at the mouth for 24 whole hours”. He added that he would even don a Spurs shirt if £50,000 was raised, “a great humiliation” for a Gunners fan.
Lord Alan Sugar, who Morgan regularly spats with, bought himself a 70th birthday present and donated what is thought to be around £25,000 to the cause.
Look at the pure joy in his eyes.
Gary Lineker had contributed too...
And Holly Willoughby...
It's safe to say Piers was not best pleased.
Now let's see how long this brief respite actually lasts...
