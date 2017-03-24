The impossible has happened: Piers Morgan has been silenced for 24 hours. Even better, the outspoken Arsenal fan has been forced to wear a Spurs shirt.

In aid of Comic Relief, the Good Morning Britain host agreed to “stop tweeting, writing, broadcasting and just generally running off at the mouth for 24 whole hours”. He added that he would even don a Spurs shirt if £50,000 was raised, “a great humiliation” for a Gunners fan.

Lord Alan Sugar, who Morgan regularly spats with, bought himself a 70th birthday present and donated what is thought to be around £25,000 to the cause.

Look at the pure joy in his eyes.

I couldn't resist it. We've raised £50K for @comicrelief. The good news is that @piersmorgan is gagged for a day wearing a Spurs shirt @GMB pic.twitter.com/vpCLhCEjJu — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 23, 2017

The best birthday present I could have asked for on my 70th, @piersmorgan gagged and wearing a Spurs shirt! @comicrelief @GMB pic.twitter.com/s4fet7cFJc — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 24, 2017

Gary Lineker had contributed too...

I'm in for £2K if you wear it all day? https://t.co/2JfySnl2M8 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 22, 2017

And Holly Willoughby...

She just did. £1k. And her husband is a bloody Gooner! https://t.co/bnS6xYKtln — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 22, 2017

It's safe to say Piers was not best pleased.

I've taken a photo in a Spurs shirt. It made me puke. @Lord_Sugar will tweet it tomorrow.

£50k goes to @comicrelief. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 23, 2017

Now let's see how long this brief respite actually lasts...