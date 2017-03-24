“Listen to my voice. It’s deep. It’s sexy. It’s got a tinge of physics,” purrs Liam Neeson, as he tries to persuade Professor Stephen Hawking to choose his famous husk as his new voice.

The Red Nose Day sketch shows Stephen Hawking as he wryly dismisses a star-studded line-up of contestants to be his new voice.

It features clips of Liam Neeson, Felicity Jones, Simon Cowell, Rebel Wilson, John Boyega, Eddie Redmayne, Kylie Minogue, Gordon Ramsay and many, many more stars as they compete against each other for the role of a lifetime.

In the end he goes for the unmistakable tones of a cockney legend… can you guess?

