We return to Broadchurch three years late for series three, as David Tennant’s DI Alec Hardy and Olivia Colman’s DS Ellie Miller take on a chilling new case.

And with a new case comes new faces and new stories to tell – meet the cast and characters of Broadchurch series three…

DI Alec Hardy – David Tennant

Hardy has spent some time away from Broadchurch in the three years since last we saw him. He returns to the CID and takes on the case of a local woman who has been sexually assaulted. But will his determination to solve the case put his relationship with his daughter, Daisy, at risk?

David Tennant is an actor who needs no introduction. From Doctor Who to Jessica Jones, Blackpool to The Politician’s Husband, The Escape Artist, Harry Potter, Hamlet, Spy In The Wild and W1A, there’s surely nothing he hasn’t done at this stage.

DS Ellie Miller – Olivia Colman

Discovering your husband is a murderer, watching him get away with and almost losing your best friend in the process can’t be easy, but Ellie Miller doesn’t do easy so she’s taken it all in her stride. The single mum is bringing up her sons and caring for her elderly father when we catch up with her.

From Flowers to The Night Manager and Fleabag, we’ve seen a LOT of Olivia Colman on our screens of late. The British actress picked up her first Golden Globe for her turn in the Le Carre spy drama in 2017 and fans the world over are campaigning for her to take on the roles of James Bond and Doctor Who respectively. Not bad for Sophie from Peep Show, eh? Success is most definitely not a problem.

When is Broadchurch series 3 on TV?