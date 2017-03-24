The multi-award-winning Line Of Duty moves to BBC1 for series 4 next week following its phenomenal success on BBC2.

The new run sees DS Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) investigate Thandie Newton's DCI Roz Huntley who has been accused of tampering with evidence to convict a man with learning difficulties who is suspected of abducting women.

And you can join creator and writer Jed Mercurio and actor Adrian Dunbar – who plays top copper Ted Hastings in the show – as they reflect on the series so far and offer a glimpse behind the scenes of the hit drama at the Radio Times Television Festival next month.

The event takes place on Saturday 8th April. Tickets cost £16, concessions cost £12 (Members pay £1.70 less)