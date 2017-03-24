Ashley has been found safe in tonight's Emmerdale, much to the relief of concerned wife Laurel.

The former vicar went missing from his care home earlier this week, but was located this evening in a church courtyard.

However, it seems that there's further upsetting drama to come for the Thomas clan in upcoming episodes of the ITV soap.

Monday's episode will see Laurel struggling to forgive Doug for his crass comments after he suggested that it might have been the kindest thing for Ashley to have died suddenly.

But a tender moment will come when - back at the care home - Ashley and Laurel share a treasured moment when they dance together, both losing themselves in the music.

Later in the week, though, Ashley's health will take a turn for the worse when he has a violent coughing fit and finds blood on his hands.

So how will Laurel react when she finds out that Ashley is ill? And will Ashley be able to pull through?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.