John Bishop is back, getting under the skin of more high profile celebrities. Here's everything you need to know about the new series...

What time is it on TV?

John Bishop: In Conversation With... is on Thursday 23rd March at 9pm on W.

Who is John Bishop?

He’s the scouse stand-up star who first hit screens on Irish panel show simply named The Panel. Since then he’s appeared on Celebrity Juice, Live at the Apollo and a series of his own shows, such as John Bishop's Britain and short-lived chat show The John Bishop Show. Bishop also recently hosted ITV's The Nightly Show.

He’s had plenty of acting roles too, appearing in BBC drama Accused, as well as in Skins playing Rob Fitch, father of twins Emily and Katherine.

Bishop has also raised £4.2m for Sport Relief 2012 after he completed a 290-mile (470 km) triathlon from Paris to London in five days.

Who's the guest in episode 2?

Olly Murs is the second guest of the series.

Who is Olly Murs?

Olly Murs is a singer who became famous after being a runner up on The X Factor in 2009. He now splits his time between music and presenting - he has presented The X Factor and its spin-off show The Xtra Factor with Caroline Flack.

Olly Murs lost out to Joe McElderry on The X Factor in 2009, but - as tends to happen - is now a lot more famous than him.

Aged 32, he has released five studio albums and eighteen singles.

What can I expect from the show?

Most TV chat shows have a handful of guests who get to plug their film/TV series/book and hopefully tell a funny anecdote or two. John Bishop’s show is different. It’s more like Piers Morgan’s Life Stories as there’s only one guest so the conversations are more intimate and occasionally revealing.



The singer talks about his rise to fame since The X Factor, life in the public eye and the strain that being a pop star has placed on his family life.

How many episodes are in this series?

This second series has a total of 10 episodes.

Which other celebrities will guest on the show?

Future guests include actress and writer Meera Syal and swimmer Ellie Simmonds.