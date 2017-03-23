Tom Hardy is back on our TV screens to read a bedtime story to all the mothers, sorry, children in the land. The Peaky Blinders and Taboo actor will grace CBeebies for the third time this Sunday as he narrates a tale that will almost certainly send none of us to sleep.

The BBC children's channel has already tweeted a sneak peek of what to expect from this weekend's broadcast as Tom, a mouse and a bear learn to share...

Just leaving this here. Tom Hardy. New CBeebies Bedtime Story. Sunday. pic.twitter.com/p5ETk1YZsS — CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) March 23, 2017

The A-lister has previously told stories to the young (and old) on New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day – much to the delight of viewers up and down the country.

Tom and his furry friends will be back on screens this Sunday to read There's A Bear On My Chair by Ross Collins at 6:50pm on CBeebies. We. Can't. Wait.