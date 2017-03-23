After ten years of waiting, a few more days shouldn't make much difference... so then why does it feel like time is standing still as we patiently count down the hours until the Love Actually sequel airs on TV?

Red Nose Day Actually will see the likes of Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and Liam Neeson reprise their roles for the ten-minute film charting the rom-com's characters and what they're up to now.

It will air this Friday 24th March to help raise funds for Comic Relief – and while Emma Freud has been giving us glimpses of what to expect via her Twitter account, today's brand new trailer has helped to quench our appetite a little more as the stars of the sequel make use of those famous cue cards...

This Friday's Red Nose Day will also include a special Take That version of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, a Smack the Pony reunion and a sneak peek at the second series of Peter Kay's Car Share, and new chat show All Round to Mrs Brown's from Brendan O'Carroll and the Mrs Brown's Boys gang.

It all kicks off from 7pm on BBC1