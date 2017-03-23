The Great Pottery Throw Down

BBC2, 8pm

The three Throw Down finalists get into a bit of a tizz when presented with their very last challenge, to sculpt a human torso. Their life model is a presentable and very buff young French gentleman who takes his top off, much to the giggling delight of a flirtatious Sara Cox.



But this is a serious business, of course, and by the end someone will be crowned king or queen of the Great Pottery Throw Down. The main task is a brute, to make a pair of identical porcelain lights, which must be wired up and working before they are judged by Keith ‘Tears for Fears’ Brymer Jones and Kate Malone.



Porcelain is a beast to work with, it dries quickly and can snap, as the contestants learn to their cost. “It’s all gone a bit Titanic,” says one ruefully as he surveys the wreckage.

The Last Kingdom

BBC2, 9pm

Eva Birthistle is terrific in the role of Hild, the strong-minded warrior-nun who rides with our hero, Uhtred. She earns herself a coat of mail in grisly fashion and very much proves her loyalty to him when treachery is in the air.



Come to think of it, she’s one of the few religious characters who is drawn kindly here. On the whole, Christians are portrayed as a slippery bunch (as they are in Bernard Cornwell’s books), notably the Cumbrian newcomers Abbot Eadred (David Schofield) and his loyal henchmonk Brother Trew, who are scheming against Uhtred and pouring poison in the ear of their easygoing hippy of a king.



It makes for an episode that throbs with life and offers more in the way of cut and thrust, romance and gore. Plus, we welcome the return of wicked Uncle Eolfric, who is this week’s Bit Part Baddie. He usurped Uhtred from his rightful lands in Northumbria, something neither of them have forgotten.

Syria's Disappeared: the Case against Assad

Channel 4, 10pm

It was said of the Nazis that their concern for neat record-keeping generated the evidence that convicted them at Nuremberg. War crimes investigators combing thousands of documents from Syria hope the same may be true of Bashar al Assad’s regime.



“The regime is so bureaucratic, it’s stupid,” says one lawyer, who has documents and images recording how security services have arrested and tortured tens of thousands of people – in some cases entire families with children.



Sara Afshar’s hard-hitting film meets men who managed to survive detention, and one of them shows us scraps of shirtcloth on which he smuggled out the names of dozens who were with him in prison, written faintly in blood and rust. He tells us “I feel it is filled with their souls.”

Girlhood

Film4, 11.05pm

Director Céline Sciamma's third film explores the gang genre from a female perspective and is a stunning counterweight to the innumerable crime films about guys and their masculine angst. Newcomer Karidja Touré plays Marieme, an initially shy high-school student growing up in one of the high-rise tower blocks made so notorious in 1995's La Haine, a film to which Sciamma owes much. Kicked out of school for poor grades, Marieme falls in with a trio of tough girls, led by hard-as-nail-gel Lady (Assa Sylla), and soon discovers not only does crime pay, it's a right laugh, too. Indeed, few films can match the girl-power positivity and sheer brio as the scene where they get wasted and lipsynch to Rihanna'sDiamonds. The second half of the movie, in which Marieme learns some hard life lessons, is bumpier but suffused with honesty, and Touré's performance is a tower of power that augurs well for her future career.

Jane the Virgin

Netflix

One of America's most underrated (over here) comedy dramas returns to Netflix for season two. Gina Rodriguez is a smart, sparky lead performer in the story of a woman who's artificially inseminated by mistake. It looks soapy but has wit, heart and cleverness in abundance.