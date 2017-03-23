ITV's News at Ten returned to its traditional slot for an extended bulletin following Wednesday's terrorist incident in Westminster.

The news was controversially moved from its 10pm slot at the end of February to make way for new entertainment format The Nightly Show, but was back at its usual slot to report on the terrorist attack in the capital, which has claimed the lives of four people and injured more than 40.

The attacker, who was shot dead by armed officers, drove across Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in central London, killing two pedestrians.

He then crashed into railings in Parliament Square before stabbing a police officer.

ITV News will be on @ITV at 10pm with an extended edition on today's attack in Westminster



Live updates continue at https://t.co/AZobprICFg pic.twitter.com/gaZ6L3CpgA — ITV News (@itvnews) March 22, 2017

Airing immediately after England's friendly match with Germany on ITV, ITV's News at Ten was extended to a full hour, with The Nightly Show dropped from the schedules.

On Thursday morning, ITV's morning news programme Good Morning Britain also moved from its usual studio location, with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid instead reporting live from Westminster.

On Wednesday night, meanwhile, Channel 4 News earlier were forced to backtrack after mistakenly identifying the Westminster terrorist during a live broadcast – despite the fact that the man they named is currently serving a sentence in prison and could not possibly have been the attacker.

Ofcom confirmed that they had received a complaint about the broadcast, and would now assess the claim before deciding whether or not to investigate.