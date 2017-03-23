Django Unchained ★★★★

10.00-1.25am 5STAR

Quentin Tarantino’s film is a curious but compelling dichotomy; an audacious, slavery-themed revisionist western that’s littered with the “n-word” yet clearly pitched from an abolitionist perspective. Steeped in the period detail of the late-1850s antebellum South, it has Jamie Foxx’s slave freed by Christoph Waltz’s German bounty hunter in exchange for helping him track two outlaws. A handsome, interracial double act, they search for Django’s wife (Kerry Washington), owned by Leonardo DiCaprio’s plantation owner. Add Samuel L Jackson as a forelock-tugging Uncle Tom and you have an explosive, darkly comic and violent combination.

