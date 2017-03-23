Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack has spoken out about her controversial exit from the soap.

The New Year's Day episode saw both Ronnie and her sister Roxy drown in a hotel swimming pool, much to the sadness of their legion of fans. Now, three months on, Womack has admitted that she too found the experience emotional:

"After nine years, that character is really close to you. The family is really close to you. So having to say goodbye to everyone is really hard."

Womack - appearing on ITV's This Morning - also revealed that she and screen sister Rita Simons are still firm friends: "I speak to Rita about six times a day. You can’t give up something like that. We were together for such a long time and she still feels like my sister. I’ve come away with the most amazing friend ever."

Joking about being killed off rather than seeing Ronnie move to Essex with husband Jack, the actress added: "I wouldn’t have wanted to end up in Ongar. No offence to the people of Ongar."

Womack will next appear in a stage musical version of The Addams Family, where she'll play the role of matriarch Morticia. Admitting to feeling scared about the prospect, she said: "It's terrifying - because it's so good. You really want to do it justice."

