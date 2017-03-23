Emmerdale's Faith Dingle has discovered that Emma Barton was responsible for James's untimely death.

Emma has been harbouring her guilty secret ever since she pushed James from a bridge on the Hotton bypass in October last year.

But this evening's episode of the ITV soap saw Faith find out the truth after overhearing Emma make a plea to God in the village church.

Deranged Emma was seen asking for the almighty to intervene and stop the seance that Faith was set to hold in the Woolpack, panicked that the truth would be revealed about her deadly actions.

But when Emma heard the church door slam, she realised she'd been overheard and raced to confront the eavesdropper.

The trouble was that Brenda, Debbie, Cain and Pete were in the vicinity at the time - all of which meant that Emma couldn't be sure who had been witness to to her incriminatory confession.

Only in the closing minutes was it revealed that Faith was the one that knew the truth when - during the seance - she appeared to be channelling the spirit of the late James.

As Emma tried to wrestle the microphone from Faith's grasp, the village newcomer secretly admitted that it was her who'd been in the church at the time.

With Emma having previously branded her a parasite, it remains to be seen what revenge Faith will get. But viewers won't have long to wait - Emmerdale returns for its second episode of the night at 8pm on ITV.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.