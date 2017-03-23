A surprise twist just broadcast on tonight's Emmerdale saw Emma Barton hit by a car - just as she was about to attack nemesis Faith Dingle with a brick!

Deranged Emma looked set to silence Faith after discovering that she knew about her murderous history. But, in the end, it was Emma and not Faith that ended up bloodied and bruised after being struck by a car driven by Harriet.

While viewers at home could have been forgiven for thinking that this was moral justice after what happened to James, Emma certainly didn't see things that way.

While being stretchered into an ambulance, she just happened to see a sign proclaiming: Jesus Forgives All. But despite Emma now believing that she has the almighty on her side, Faith obviously doesn't view matters in the same light.

Telling Emma that the whole village will soon know about her sins, Faith certainly looks set to reveal all about what happened to James. Will Emma be able to hush the matter up from a hospital bed? Or will her nearest and dearest finally discover the truth?

