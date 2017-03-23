The Carter clan has been thrown into fresh crisis on tonight's EastEnders with the news that Nancy has been injured while travelling overseas with boyfriend Tamwar.

In scenes just shown on BBC1, Mick was seen booking a flight to Sofia after finding out that his daughter had been hit by a car in Bulgaria.

With the family currently in dire financial straits, Mick ordered Whitney to transfer money from young son Ollie's account into his own in order to pay for the plane tickets.

This latest cliffhanger will now inevitably lead to Mick's temporary exit from Walford as actor Danny Dyer takes a short break from the role.

It was rumoured back in February that Dyer had been forced by producers to take an immediate break from his role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter after displaying “worrying behaviour” in public recently.

But in a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: "Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses nor has he quit the show."

It was recently revealed that the actor's return to the soap's set in Elstree was imminent, meaning that fans won't have that long to wait before Mick makes a comeback. Whether Nancy pulls through, though, remains to be seen...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.