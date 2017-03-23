After weeks of manipulation Michelle Fowler was finally pushed to breaking point in tonight’s episode of EastEnders, when Dennis provoked her by calling her a paedophile and she slapped him across the face.

The episode began with a fraught Michelle leaving a voicemail message for Dennis who hadn’t come home yet. When he eventually did, we saw him stash some post under the sink.

Preston then tried to convince Michelle to go out for a nice meal, saying it was his way of apologising for being brought home by the police the other day. Michelle didn’t want to leave Dennis home alone even for an hour but Preston eventually persuaded her, saying “What’s the worst he can do?”

Michelle told Dennis they were going to “Walford Community College open evening” (funny name for a restaurant) and that he was to be ready for bed when they got home. Then she uttered the fateful words: “I’m trusting you here Dennis. Don’t let me down”. Cue Dennis immediately letting her down. He retrieved the parcel he’d stashed earlier and opened it to find a video game.

On the walk over to the American diner, Michelle refused to hold Preston’s hand. When they got there she couldn’t switch off or stop worrying about Dennis. When Preston said that going out for dinner was what couples did it became painfully clear that they weren’t a normal couple. The waitress assuming Michelle was his mother wasn’t helpful, either.

Meanwhile, back at home, Dennis was busy sneaking around the kitchen and helped himself to a tot of vodka. At that very moment Michelle called to check up on him and he told her he’d been doing “homework”. Fed up with her inability to focus on him or to acknowledge their relationship, Preston stormed out and went back home.

When Michelle returned she found both of the boys playing Dennis’ video game. Realising it was a new game and having just had her card declined in the restaurant she concluded that Dennis has been spending her money.

This led to yet another argument between Preston and Michelle, where he called her “a moaning old woman” before storming off again. At the end of her tether and alone in the house with Dennis, she lost it and slapped him when he called her a paedophile.

Louise appeared seconds later having seen the whole thing. Oh dear. Could things get any worse for Michelle?

