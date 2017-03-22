After a hugely successful first series, Peter Kay's Car Share is back for a second series this year - with the comedian returning to play a supermarket employee who volunteers to drive a nosy colleague to and from work.

When is it on TV?

As with the first series, this one will be shown on BBC iPlayer in its entirety, before broadcasting on BBC1. It is expected to land later this year. An exact air date has yet to be confirmed, although reports suggest the series could start in May 2017.

It will be shorter than the first series, with four episodes instead of six.

Was the first series any good?

Oh yes. The sitcom broke iPlayer records in 2015, had TV ratings averaging at 5.86m and it won Best Scripted Comedy at the BAFTA TV Awards last year.

Where did we leave John and Kayleigh?

The first series climaxed with a ‘will they won’t they’ moment between John (Kay) and Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) as their chemistry grew, and by the close of series one it looked as if romance was on the cards...