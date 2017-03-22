Wondering what's happened to your weekly fix of winter sun in ITV comedy Benidorm – not to mention your Wednesday episodes of Corrie and kids' variety show Little Big Shots? Well it's all down to the football.

England are taking on Germany live on ITV from 7:15pm, in a friendly match in Dortmund, meaning there's one less instalment of Coronation Street this week and that Benidorm and Little Big Shots are taking a break.

You won't miss anything though, they're both back next week with the episodes you would have seen tonight – and to tide Benidorm fans over, we have a sneak peek at the upcoming episode in which Liam tells Jacqueline what he really thinks of having Kenneth as a flatmate...