England travel to Dortmund for an international friendly against Germany this Wednesday 22 March, just over a year on from their 3-2 win over the World Cup winners, arguably Roy Hodgson's finest moment in charge.

A lot has happened since then, of course, from Euro humiliation to the fallout over Sam Allardyce's sacking. Can now-permanent manager Gareth Southgate find some reasons to smile ahead of their World Cup qualifier this weekend?

Gary Cahill has been named captain as Wayne Rooney is out injured. Follow all the action live on ITV.

What time is Germany v England live on TV?

ITV has live coverage of the match from 7.15pm. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Can I watch the match online?

Yes, watch live via ITV.com.