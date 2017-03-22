Live International Football: Germany v England

ITV1, 7:15pm (Kick-off 7.45pm)

In March 2016, Roy Hodgson was celebrating his “best night so far” as England manager, after Eric Dier’s injury-time goal sealed a 3-2 win and a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down against our old rivals. Then came France. Then came humiliation.



Now England return to Germany, with new manager Gareth Southgate rightly looking forward to World Cup qualification rather than backwards to previous regimes. That said, it’s hard to forget the buzz that came with seeing Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Dier on the scoresheet together, the anticipation of a new sporting generation coming into its own.



That anticipation, as we know, was premature. But amid the wreckage of the past 12 months, surely that germ of talent is something England fans can hold on to?

Hidden Restaurants with Michel Roux Jr

C4, 8pm

If you work for a company with its own staff canteen, I bet it’s nothing like the bustling, quirky one that Michel Roux Jr visits in Somerset. No dull sandwiches or insipid salads here. The food is so good that paying customers come to eat there - with the bonus they don’t go back to their desks afterwards.



The other hidden restaurants Michel visits are equally amazing, albeit for different reasons. Tucked behind a long Somerset wall is a stunning kitchen garden that provides veg for the restaurant housed in the former potting shed. Most startling though is a rather cute hut in a suburban Gloucestershire garden where customers enjoy a convivial atmosphere and food cooked on the central fire pit by a “pyromaniac chef”. “Bonkers but it works,” he says.

DIY SOS

BBC1, 9pm

We all hope to feel safe and comfortable – and free – in our homes, but sometimes that’s hard to achieve. For Chloe Print-Lambert from Bidford-on-Avon in Warwickshire, her home has become a bit of a prison. At the age of 18 she was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that can lead to seizures that stop her breathing, so needs constant access to oxygen, and has to be fed through a tube. She’s effectively confined to one room – no fun for a young woman who’s desperate for some independence.



Time to call in the DIY SOS gang, with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in tow, to design a whole new space for Chloe while keeping her safe, and close to her family. But can they measure up the space properly?

Billy Elliot

9pm, BBC4

Stage director Stephen Daldry made his feature debut with this amiable study of daring to be different in the face of intractable tradition. Comparisons with Brassed Off and Kes come to mind, but the decision to set this story of an 11-year-old north-easterner's bid to become a ballet dancer against the backdrop of the 1984 miners' strike has more emotional resonance than social relevance.

It's the heart, not the conscience, that Daldry is keenest to tweak, and he succeeds triumphantly, thanks largely to Jamie Bell's eager performance in the title role (for which he won a Bafta), and the marvellous supporting turns from Gary Lewis as Billy's reactionary dad and Julie Walters as his chain-smoking dance instructor.

Manson

Netflix

The story of murderous cult leader Charles Manson is one well told, but this chilling documentary comes with a new voice, that of ‘family’ member Linda Kasabian. This rare interview with the woman present at the infamous killings is intriguing as it is chilling.