Until Phoebe Waller-Bridge was photographed on the set of the yet-untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie, the writer and actor had been very coy about whether she was involved.

But now the cat is out of the bag (or the Chewbacca is out of the Falcon), we asked her about how she’s finding filming the new movie.

“Really fun – the most fun thing ever in the world!” she said at the RTS 2017 Awards, where she scooped two awards for her BBC3 comedy Fleabag. “It’s so fun I can’t even bear it.”

Asked if she was finding it hard to keep schtum about the details of working on the spin-off film, she said: “Yeah, it’s really hard. Especially after a day of it and I just come home and go ‘argh!’. I can’t even do anything!”

Set before A New Hope, this new Star Wars movie also stars Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

She described the feeling of starring in such an iconic franchise as “fun pressure”, while she also said that she thinks Fleabag will “have a different kind of journey” when she gets round to working on series two.