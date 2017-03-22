So much happened in today’s episode of Neighbours that we’re still trying to process it. The medical issues that have been bubbling away for Sonya all week came to a devastating head and Toadie was crushed, both literally and metaphorically.

Neighbours viewers have been loving the London episodes this week. There are clichéd shots of the city aplenty, Karl Kennedy’s in town along with Toadie and the drama has ramped up several notches.

Toadie’s Instagram sleuthing, which involved him rushing around London and conveniently passing all of the main tourist attractions, was a particular highlight. However, things have since taken a dark turn...

If you’re not up to speed, yesterday we learned that Dee Bliss is an imposter. She might look at lot like Dee but she’s actually a woman named Andrea Somers, who is out for Toadie’s cash.

At the end of yesterday’s episode an unfortunate technological issue meant that Toadie minimised and muted his Skype call to Sonya rather than ending it. Then ‘Dee’ turned up and Sonya watched in horror as the pair of them slept together.

The morning after the night before a shell-shocked Toadie said to ‘Dee’: “I shouldn’t have let that happen... That was a mistake”. No kidding Toadie!

He then came across her passport and discovered a different name. After a last ditch attempt to create an excuse ‘Dee’ was eventually forced to admit everything.

She told him that Sindi was in on it, that she faked her DNA test by stealing a strand of Dee’s hair from a brush and that she faked Willow’s DNA test, too.

As Toadie’s world came crashing down around his ears she tried to persuade him that her feelings were real and everything would be alright, pleading with him: “I could be her! I could be Dee!”

Things went from bad to much, much worse when Sonya, who is twenty-four weeks pregnant, announced that she was having contractions.

Meanwhile, over in London, Toadie’s mental breakdown continued. “Dee was everything to me, and you’ve just taken her from me again”, he sobbed.

Outside the hotel he bumped into Willow. She told him she was sorry and he backed away from her into the road, only to walk into the path of a reversing black cab!

Willow then found out that her mother had scammed Toadie out of $100,000. She told her she had to give the money back and pleaded with her to go and visit him in the hospital but Andrea didn’t seem too concerned about his accident.

Meanwhile, Mark took Sonya to hospital and was there to support her. The doctor was hopeful that they would be able to halt the contractions. Mark held it together in front of Sonya but broke down in gut-wrenchingly emotional scenes out in the hallway.

Over in London, Karl Kennedy suddenly came bounding up the steps of the underground, blinking in the light as if he’d tunnelled over from Australia. He went to visit Toadie in hospital where he told him that he’d been lucky to escape his altercation with a taxi with just a broken arm and a concussion.

Back at the hospital in Erinsborough, the doctor had some bad news. He informed them that they were no longer picking up the baby’s heartbeat. “I’m so sorry”, he said, “the baby hasn’t made it”.

At this point, Toadie is halfway across the world while Sonya is going through this trauma. He has slept with another woman. They’ve lost the baby. Everything’s in pieces and we have no idea how it’s going to be resolved.

