In case you weren’t aware, the clock just struck Morphin’ Time – because the new big-screen reboot of the Power Rangers is headed to UK screens in just a couple of days.

And with that in mind, here at RadioTimes.com we can exclusively offer you this guide to the new version of the iconic day-glo Rangers, as told by the young actors playing them, Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G and Ludi Lin.

And if you can remember which ranger is which by the end, well – colour us impressed...