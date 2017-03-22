He’s known for having opinions and not being afraid to express them but now Piers Morgan is offering to do what so many people apparently wish he would – shut up.

The Good Morning Britain host is willing to keep his mouth zipped for a whole 24 hours in aid of Comic Relief, and it’s you, the viewing public, who have the power to silence him with your sponsorship.

“In support of Red Nose Day, I have begrudgingly agreed to stop tweeting, writing, broadcasting and just generally running off at the mouth for 24 whole hours. As you can imagine, this doesn’t come naturally and I anticipate some relentless taunting (I’m looking at you, Gary Lineker…)” Morgan writes on his official JustGiving page.

“If the British public raises £50,000, I will shut up to an even greater degree... by wearing a Spurs shirt” he adds.

“So if you would like to see me suffer a great humiliation for a great cause, sponsor me now.”

Lineker has already taken the bate...

I'm in for £2K if you wear it all day? https://t.co/2JfySnl2M8 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 22, 2017

And Lord Sugar – who Mmorgan regularly spats with – has called it the "bargain of the century".

Just had the bargain of the century .Silenced @piersmorgan for a day on twitter @gmb @susannareid100. It’s my duty to the nation pic.twitter.com/RLLILanWOi — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 22, 2017

Even Holly Willoughby has forked out to banish the GMB host:

She just did. £1k. And her husband is a bloody Gooner! https://t.co/bnS6xYKtln — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 22, 2017

So, what are you waiting for? If you’ve always wanted to silence Mr Morgan – or seek revenge for his Premier League tweets – you’d best get giving.