Hollyoaks have released a new trailer, which you can watch below, teasing the explosive scenes which will air next week before Amy Barnes’ death. In the video, flashbacks to Ste and Amy’s violent relationship as teenagers are interwoven with a physical altercation in the present day. Could this mean that Ste is Amy’s killer?

It might have taken a while for Ste to get on board with Amy’s new man Ryan (played by Duncan James) but it seems as though he has now given the couple his blessing. We even see him preparing to walk Amy down the aisle and telling her: “I couldn’t think of a better person for it to happen to. I love you Amy Barnes”.

Things take a dark turn, though, after Ryan asks Amy to move to America with him and the children. We later see Ste clutching his kids and crying, before banging on Amy’s door and then pleading with her dad Mike that he “would never hurt her”. Mike replies: “except for when you hit her”.

A heated argument between Ste and Amy gets physical as they shove into each other and send ornaments flying.

Is Ste still the violent and abusive man he was in his teens? Could he be the one who murders Amy?

Find out next week when Hollyoaks continues every weekday at 6.30pm.