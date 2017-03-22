Billy Elliot ★★★★

9.00-10.45pm BBC4

In 1984 11-year-old Billy Elliot (Jamie Bell), son of a Durham miner who is on strike, dreams of being a ballet dancer. His father (Gary Lewis)and brother (Jamie Draven) are appalled, believing all male dancers to be gay, which Billy is not. Dad wants him to take boxing lessons but the boy persists with his ambition, secretly going to dancing classes instead. There he meets a teacher (Julie Walters) who believes he has real talent and should attend the Royal Ballet School in London. So the question is how or whether Billy can overcome familial opposition to follow his passion. Directed by Stephen Daldry and set against the background of the notorious miners’ strike, this is a charming, feel-good movie.

For more of today's free-to-air films, see our TV listings

