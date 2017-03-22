Emmerdale has won Best Soap and Continuing Drama at the Royal Television Society Awards, beating out Hollyoaks and EastEnders and adding yet another gong to their recent glut. The award comes months after the soap won Best Serial Drama at the National Television Awards and Best Soap at the Inside Soap Awards.

Emmerdale has been lauded for the Hotton bypass crash storyline which aired in autumn last year. A special week of episodes relived the same day from different characters’ perspectives and ended with a dramatic multi-car pile-up which had viewers hooked.

The soap has also been praised for its sensitive and innovative portrayal of longstanding character Ashley Thomas’ vascular dementia. Viewers have watched episodes from Ashley’s point of view, giving a real insight into his confusion, and have also seen the impact of dementia on the family and friends of the sufferer.

On presenting Emmerdale with the award, Sandi Toksvig said: "It should be said the cast and crew and production team pulled off an ambitious and extraordinary conceit this year with wonderful production values and highly watchable, unpredictable, rewarding storytelling for soap and continuing drama."

