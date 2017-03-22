Before Chas makes a temporary departure from Emmerdale (while actor Lucy Pargeter has her babies) she'll give viewers a demonstration of the Dingle temper in action next week. When Debbie attempts to reconcile Chas and her mum Faith (which you can read more about here), their relationship is left more strained than ever. But just why does Chas clash with her mum so much?

Lucy Pargeter explains that her character still feels resentment as a result of being abandoned as a child. “I think everything really stems from Chas' upbringing with Faith and how she left them with Shadrach and disappeared”, she says. “I don't think Faith’s parenting skills were particularly brilliant when she was around either”.

She also sees a more nuanced reason why her character may not be warming to Faith, and that’s because she reminds her of herself. “Unfortunately, Chas pins all the mistakes she’s made with Aaron on Faith as well. She sees everything Faith did wrong to her and Cain reflected in how she was with Aaron. Faith didn’t show her how to be a good parent.”

Faith seems to have been accepted by the rest of the family and yet Chas isn’t having any of it. Pargeter adds: “Chas is determined that she doesn’t need Faith in her life. She's not keen on her wheedling her way into the family. Everybody else seems to be softening around the edges towards her and they can't see what Chas' problem is, really.”

Faith is keen to rekindle a relationship with her daughter and hasn’t stopped making the effort. “She tries to make things up to Chas. She’s always trying to explain stuff and invite the conversation”, says Pargeter.

It’s Debbie who attempts to step in and resolve things in upcoming episodes. Pargeter details what happens: “Debbie's worried about Sarah. Sarah's going through treatment at the moment and Chas, as always like the rest of the Dingles, says 'Can I do anything? Can I be there for you?'"

Debbie says, 'You know what, let's have some lunch together up at the farm. We'll have a bit of a natter.' So Chas goes up with food and wine thinking they're going to have a lovely afternoon. On entering the farm there is Faith, and she doesn't give her much of an opportunity to go anywhere. She basically forces them to sit down and have a chat.”

Whether that chat goes well remains to be seen... Meanwhile, back in the real world, Pargeter is expecting twin girls. Her absence from Emmerdale will be explained by a trip abroad with Liv, she reveals. “Liv’s mum has an accident over in Ireland where she lives. Chas is Liv’s acting mother, seeing as Aaron’s still in prison, and she decides to take Liv over to see her mum. That’ll be me gone for a while but not too long.” So while she’s having the twins? “Chas is in Ireland having a lovely summer!”

