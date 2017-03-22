Jai Sharma is still struggling to come to terms with the death of his girlfriend Holly after she overdosed last year. He's also dealing with his own recovery alongside feelings of grief. Next week in Emmerdale, he meets new girl Nell at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting he’s organised in the village and finds that her story bears a striking resemblance to Holly’s. Could this first meeting lead to a deeper connection between the pair?

Chris Bisson, the actor who plays Jai, says that his character has simply “seen somebody whose story resonates with him and he's trying to help her. At this stage he's not getting involved with another addict”.

It all begins when Jai discovers that the building which used to house NA meetings in Hotton is being demolished and his meetings have been cancelled. “He wants to do something about it”, says Bisson. “He does a newspaper interview to try and promote it and sets up the first NA meeting in the Emmerdale village hall”.

His enterprising spirit has an effect on his emotional state, though, as Bisson explains: “The newspaper article sends him slightly off the rails and brings back all the emotions that he was going through when he lost Holly. It resurfaces. He’s in a bit of a sensitive place at the moment.”

It’s while he’s in this heightened state of vulnerability that he first meets Nell. Bisson details what happens when she turns up at the meeting: “Jai reveals quite a lot about his inner thoughts when Nell first arrives. Then it’s her turn to speak and she has a story that resonates with him. It reminds him of Holly’s story. I think there’s also a reminder of the way she looks”.

After the meeting, Jai and Nell speak outside. He thinks he’s making a connection with her but soon realises that all is not as it seems. Bisson explains: “He talks to Nell after the meeting and she says something about Holly and he finds it quite emotional. Then he comes back in and realises his wallet is gone.”

“He chases her outside. He is clearly upset because he was being nice to her. He even gave her his jacket because she was cold. And that's the way she treated him! But I think he takes it pretty well. He understands her situation and how addicts work. Rather than phoning the police he takes her for something to eat and offers her help.”

This is the first inkling of a potential new relationship or even friendship since Holly’s death, something which Bisson doesn’t think his character has come to terms with yet. “I don't think he's dealt with the grief over Holly's death. It was a big shock for him. It's not just grief but it's guilt as well. Clearly it’s not Jai's fault that Holly re-used drugs and passed away but he can’t get over the fact that if anybody should’ve known it was him. Because he knows how easy it is to re-use drugs. He left the wedding because he was feeling vulnerable, but he left her in a vulnerable place. That eats him up every day. He felt like she should have done more.”

Although it has been a dark time, Bisson acknowledges that Jai’s addiction storyline has helped to show another side of his character. “I think that the Holly story played really well for Jai. We saw that even though he'd been down this very unpleasant path, ultimately he's not an out-and-out baddie. I'm glad that we're playing a story where we see that addiction problems don't just disappear and that every day can be a struggle. I think that's important.”

If Jai were to become involved with another addict that could lead to a toxic situation. Bisson is hopeful, however, that his character might find love again in the future and thinks it would be healing for him. “He's definitely lonely and he feels the pain of Holly's death. He misses her”, he says.

“I think that loneliness is something that eats him up inside. It really hurts. That's the thing that could make him use again. I think that a relationship would be good for him. Whether he can see that or not is another thing!”

