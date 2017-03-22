Carly Hope (Gemma Atkinson) has been wracked with guilt ever since April (played stupendously well by Amelia Flanagan) choked on a sweet earlier this week in Emmerdale. Instead of rushing to her aid, Carly, who has already lost a baby to cot death, froze in panic. In tonight’s episode viewers were eager to find out whether she would go ahead with her secret plan to run away from her problems by going to Malaga.

The episode began with Carly rushing around the house in search of her passport, which she concealed in her back pocket when Marlon returned home.

She still blamed herself for April’s choking incident, despite Marlon doing his best to reassure her that it wasn’t her fault and telling her “A veil has been drawn over that day, OK?”

Bernice became suspicious when she noticed sun cream and a bikini in the suitcase Carly said she was taking to a 30th birthday do in Weston-super-Mare. It didn’t take Bernice long to cotton on to the fact that Carly was planning to leave for Spain to go for a job interview there, and that she would move permanently if she got the job. Carly swore her to secrecy.

Later on, Carly declined Marlon’s offer of a lift to the station. She seemed to be on the verge of telling him she was leaving. However, before she got around to it April asked if she was angry with her for choking. Carly told her that of course she wasn’t. April leapt into her arms and said, “Love you so much”.

This display of extreme cuteness tugged so hard at Carly’s heartstrings that when Marlon asked what she had been about to say, Carly replied: “Just that no matter what happens, no one is more important to me than you and April”. They hugged, but her worried facial expression hinted that she was still troubled by something.

It seems that Carly isn’t going anywhere, at least for now.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.