Emmerdale starts 15 minutes earlier tonight, Wednesday 22nd March, thanks to England's friendly with Germany, which is live on ITV from 7:15pm.

That means Emmerdale kicks off (if you'll pardon the pun) at 6:45pm instead of its usual 7pm.

In tonight's episode, Carly says goodbye to Marlon and April, Faith raises money and Laurel arrives home early to find Ashley there celebrating Sandy's birthday...

And if you're wondering what's happening to the rest of the ITV schedule tonight, here's when you can see the next episodes of Coronation Street, Little Big Shots and Benidorm...

Emmerdale is at 6:45pm on ITV on Wednesday 22nd March