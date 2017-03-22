Sarah Parish is taking on the role of detective Ellie Bancroft in a new four-part thriller – Bancroft – to air on ITV Encore.

The actress, who is playing Cath Atwood in the current series of Broadchurch, will take on the role of the “tortured" sleuth who has “dark secrets in her past”.

“Ruthless and courageous, Bancroft is a brilliant copper,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “She has given her life to the police force. Consequently, she’s trusted and adored by her colleagues and promotion to Detective Chief Superintendent looks assured. Bancroft is running an operation to bring down the pernicious and vicious Kamara gang. She adopts dubious methods, but the most violent brother, Athif, rules the local town with an iron fist, so it’s hard not to applaud her actions.”

Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror, Love Nina), will co-star as DS Katherine Stevens, an ambitious fast-tracked recruit who unwittingly unearths some shocking revelations that are crucial to the drama's plot.

Linus Roache (Vikings, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) will also star as widower Tim Frazer who has a connection to Bancroft.

Other cast members include Amara Karan (The Night Of, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man), Adrian Edmondson (War and Peace, Prey), Art Malik (Cold Feet, Indian Summers, Homeland), Kenneth Cranham (War and Peace, Rome), Adam Long (Happy Valley, Home Fires), Lee Boardman (The Five, Da Vinci’s Demons) and Steve Evets (One of Us, Looking for Eric).

The drama has been written by Kate Brooke (Mr Selfridge, Ice Cream Girls, The Making of a Lady) and will be filmed on location in and around Bolton and the North West.