It was a successful night for BBC3 at the Royal Television Society Awards as the online-only broadcaster claimed the award for Channel of The Year, while its comedies nabbed double victories on the night.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge was named Breakthrough Star of the Year for writing and appearing in Fleabag, which also picked up the gong for best comedy writing.
Another of the channel’s comedies, People Just Do Nothing, beat out Channel 4’s Catastrophe to be named Best Scripted Comedy, while star Asim Chaudhry scooped the award for Top Comedy Performance.
On a more serious note, the channel's harrowing Murdered By My Father was named Best Single Drama.
Sally Wainwright also enjoyed a double victory, with Happy Valley taking Best Drama Series and Wainwright picking up the RTS Judges’ Award.
National Treasure’s Robbie Coltraine was named Best Male Actor in a drama, while his co-star Julie Walters was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Undercover’s Sophie Okonedo was named Best Female Actor in a drama, Emmerdale took the soap honours, and Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdecombe beat out Ant and Dec in the Entertainment Performance category.
There was still an award for the Geordie duo, though, with Saturday Night Takeaway being named Best Entertainment show.
See the full list of RTS Award winners below:
Entertainment: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Scripted Comedy: People Just Do Nothing
Daytime Programme: Fix it, Flog it
Entertainment Performance: Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe - The Last Leg
Top Comedy Performance: Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing
Children's Programme: CBeeebies A Midsummer Night's Dream
Arts: Grayson Perry - All Man
Documentary Series: Exodus: Our Journey to Europe
Live Event: Stand Up to Cancer
Presenter: Grayson Perry - All Man
Sports Presenter: Oyi Umenyiora
Sports Programme: Rio Paralympic games
Breakthrough: Phoebe Waller Bridge - Fleabag
Popular Factual: Employable Me
Single Documentary: The Murder of Sadie Hartley
History Award: The Aberfan Young Wives' Club
Science & Natural History: First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon
Writer - Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Writer - Drama: Sally Wainwright - Happy Valley
Mini Series: National Treasure
Single drama: Murdered by my Father
Drama series: Happy Valley
Actor - Male: Robbie Coltrane - National Treasure
Actor - Female: Sophie Okonedo - Undercover
Judges' Award: Sally Wainwright
Channel of the Year: BBC Three
Soap and Continuing Drama: Emmerdale
Lifetime Achievement Award: Julie Walters