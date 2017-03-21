Britain's Got Talent will be back very soon with more extraordinary people doing spectacularly cool (and often very strange) things. Here's everything you need to know...

When is it on TV?

Britain's Got Talent traditionally airs in April, but the 11th series could be pushed back now that The Voice UK has moved to ITV. The 2017 series air date has so far not been confirmed.

Who are the judges?

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon will return to the judging panel.

Who will present it?

Ant and Dec. Who else?!

Who won last year?

The magician, Richard Jones. Here's a throwback clip.