What time is Mutiny?

The fourth episode of the reenactment of HMS Bounty is airing 9pm Tuesday 21st March, C4.

What will happen this episode?

The remaining crew members face their biggest challenge yet - finding a way through the Great Barrier Reef. If they get it wrong, this vast wall of coral could rip out the bottom of their tiny wooden boat. After two weeks with no sight of land, Restoration Island comes as a welcome relief, until Ant has an accident.

Who are in the crew of the Mutiny?

SAS: Who Dares Wins chief instructor Anthony Middleton leads the crew of nine – you can find out more about the adventurers here.

What happened aboard the real Mutiny?

It wasn't all Captain's Bligh fault, as you might have heard. You can read Michael Buerk's account what really happened here.