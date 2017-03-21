Inside No 9

BBC2, 10pm

This has been a cracking series and they’ve saved the most delicious edition till last. Private View is a scream, both darkly amusing and bloodily macabre. A small band of people are invited to Fragments, an outré installation in an East London basement gallery — the valedictory show of deceased artist Elliot Quinn. Death awaits at every turn. Never has a black fetish glove looked more disturbing.



It has an enviable cast: Fiona Shaw as a dowdy Irish biddy, Felicity Kendal as a partially sighted soft-porn author, Reece Shearsmith as a sniffy critic, Steve Pemberton as a health-and-safety bore called Kenneth Williams, and Morgana Robinson as a reality TV moron. Montserrat Lombard plays a chippy receptionist – and there’s a special guest star we’re not allowed to mention.



It pays homage to one of my favourite horror films (I’d be giving too much away to say which, but it starred Vincent Price). And the final twist of the knife is, to say the least, perplexing. Roll on series four.

Back to the Land with Kate Humble

BBC2, 8pm

The one-line pitch for this series should be “Nice people doing cool stuff”. Among the Cumbrian go-getters we meet here is Jane, who forages for fruit and wild herbs and makes preserves out of what she gathers – 40,000-jars-worth a year. She introduces Kate Humble to the joys of blackthorn flowers (it’s not just the sloes you eat, apparently) and later in the year, watching Jane pick wild damsons on a sunny day, the job looks idyllic, though we gather the reality is as tough as any fledgeling business.



Another creative Cumbrian is Mandy, who lives in Beatrix Potter’s house and uses local wool woven into Herdwick tweed to make a range of chic-looking handbags. The programme is a terrific advert for her, but it feels well deserved, and similarly it’s impossible to watch this without wanting to try the upscale muesli baked by a couple of lads in a community kitchen – and sold for £6 a bag.

Catastrophe

Channel 4, 10pm

While many couple comedies often stop at the bedroom door, Channel 4’s mantra is to open it and look inside. In that vein, tonight’s visit kicks off with a graphic sexual encounter that beautifully captures all the messy, frank tenderness we’ve come to expect from Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney. The duo are getting on very well these days – perhaps too well (there are hints that she is pregnant). But we never flinch from darkness and difficulty. Rob is continuing to drink, while a scene involving Sharon’s dementia-afflicted dad is both hilarious and deeply moving.



Elsewhere: Chris meets Fran’s hunky new boyfriend for the first time and the grumpy Scot doesn’t disappoint any of us.

Into the Badlands

Amazon Prime

Season two of a highly stylised genre mash. Set in a feudal, post-apocalyptic America, it mixes fantasy with the sort of spectacular, mystical martial arts where people's fists glow and they fly balletically through the air. Sophisticated character drama is scarce here, but it looks terrific.

Boyhood

Film 4, 9pm

As his Before... trilogy perfectly illustrated, Richard Linklater is a film-maker obsessed with time - both its passing and the difficulty of ever truly capturing it on film. With the extraordinary Boyhood, the story of a young American every-boy (Ellar Coltrane), shot at intervals over 12 years with the same cast, the director comes closer than ever to achieving the impossible. Tracking Coltrane up to the age of 18, the film is told not through births, marriages and deaths but the moments in between, casually punctuated by cultural milestones like midnight Harry Potter book launches, the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the wave of optimism that swept Obama to his historic first presidential term. Elevated by fantastic performances all round - especially from Patricia Arquette as the boy's quietly heroic single mother - and told with Linklater's trademark generosity and lightness of touch, Boyhood is an epic of the everyday, as uplifting as it is universal.