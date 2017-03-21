Gemma Chan: Mia

Who does she play?

A conscious synth who can think like a human, Mia is currently in hiding and working in a café under the name of “Anita”, the name given to her by her old owners the Hawkins family.

Where do you know her from?

Gemma Chan has appeared in episodes of Sherlock, Doctor Who, Fresh meat, Dates, Secret Diary of a Call Girl and The Game, and is soon to appear in Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Emily Berrington: Niska

Who does she play?

Niska is one of the conscious synths created by roboticist David Elster, and after murdering a human last series is currently on the run along with a crucial item – the code that could unlock human emotions for every other synth in the world.

Where do you know her from?

Emily Berrington has appeared in The White Queen, 4: Live Another Day, Outnumbered and Sons of Liberty, and is probably best known for her role in UK film The Inbetweeners 2.

Katherine Parkinson: Laura Hawkins

Who does she play?

A successful solicitor who was the previous owner of Mia, Laura is still struggling with her husband Joe’s actions in the last series, as well as the new family dynamic without a synth in the house.

Where do you know her from?

Parkinson is best known for her lead role in Channel 4 comedy The IT Crowd, and has also appeared in Sherlock, The Honourable Woman, In The Club, The Kennedys and The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff among other parts.

Colin Morgan: Leo Elster

Who does he play?

The part-machine biological son of roboticist David Elster, Leo has fled with his synth “family” to try and help others in need of their aid – but a mysterious conspiracy soon threatens their efforts.

Where do you know him from?

The former star of BBC1 Saturday-night drama Merlin, Morgan has also appeared in Quirke, The Living and the Dead, Testament of Youth and Doctor Who, as well as Tom Hardy film Legend. He is currently also playing DS Tom Anderson in BBC2 crime drama The Fall.

Will Tudor: Odi

Who does he play?

The heavily malfunctioning synth of deceased engineer George Millican (William Hurt in series one), Odi is rediscovered and may still have a significant role to play.

Where do you know him from?

Outside of Humans Tudor is best known for a recurring role on Game of Thrones, and has also appeared in Mr Selfridge and In The Club.