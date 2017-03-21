Rape victim Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) meets up with Jim Atwood (Mark Bazeley) in this new clip from episode five of Broadchurch.

Trish is noncommittal about whether she believes it was Jim who attacked her but wants to come clean to his wife Cath (Sarah Parish) about their fling.

Jim's not happy about that and, backed by some threatening soundtrack music, tells a shocked Trish "You have no idea what you're letting yourself in for..."

Broadchurch episode five is on ITV at 9pm on Monday 27th March