If you were going to learn the art of writing great drama from anyone, it would be Jack Thorne. Here is the writer who magicked Harry Potter to life on the stage in the Cursed Child, created Channel 4's award-winning National Treasure, and who has worked on everything from Skins to Shameless.

Next up, Philip Pullman's beloved His Dark Materials is in Thorne's capable hands as he adapts the novels for the BBC.

The writer will be speaking about all these projects and more at a special Masterclass event at this year's BFI & Radio Times Festival.

Jack Thorne: How to Write Television Drama will take place on Sunday 9th April at the BFI Southbank, where the writer will open up about his career and take questions from the audience.

To find out more and to book tickets, go to the BFI website.